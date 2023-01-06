STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) is 19.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.35 and a high of $112.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STAA stock was last observed hovering at around $55.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.06% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.62% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 3.08% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.15, the stock is 7.79% and -2.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing 5.55% at the moment leaves the stock -18.26% off its SMA200. STAA registered -34.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.47%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.45%, and is 24.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.00% over the week and 5.59% over the month.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has around 692 employees, a market worth around $2.77B and $279.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 75.91 and Fwd P/E is 57.23. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.44% and -48.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STAAR Surgical Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 301.80% this year

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.10M, and float is at 47.89M with Short Float at 6.52%.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. bought 39,090 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $47.93 per share for a total of $1.87 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.78 million shares.

STAAR Surgical Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $46.98 per share for $4.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.74 million shares of the STAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 27, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 51,985 shares at an average price of $47.91 for $2.49 million. The insider now directly holds 8,643,992 shares of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA).

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) that is trading -64.98% down over the past 12 months and Atrion Corporation (ATRI) that is -16.00% lower over the same period. Novartis AG (NVS) is 3.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.