Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is 0.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.15 and a high of $54.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNV stock was last observed hovering at around $37.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $37.64, the stock is 0.41% and -4.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -7.43% off its SMA200. SNV registered -26.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.84%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.43%, and is 2.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has around 5033 employees, a market worth around $5.46B and $1.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.67 and Fwd P/E is 7.28. Profit margin for the company is 39.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.24% and -30.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.60%).

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 114.90% this year

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 145.39M, and float is at 143.47M with Short Float at 2.67%.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KAMENSKY ALLAN E, the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that KAMENSKY ALLAN E sold 663 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $43.80 per share for a total of $29039.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5090.0 shares.

Synovus Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that PROCHASKA JOSEPH J JR (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $41.38 per share for $41380.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31109.0 shares of the SNV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 27, GREGORY ANDREW J. JR. (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $42.73 for $85460.0. The insider now directly holds 29,196 shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV).

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) that is trading -4.15% down over the past 12 months and Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is -8.49% lower over the same period. United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) is 4.36% up on the 1-year trading charts.