Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) is -2.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.47 and a high of $94.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TW stock was last observed hovering at around $63.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.99% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -4.13% lower than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.52, the stock is -1.02% and 5.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -5.84% off its SMA200. TW registered -32.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.67%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.71%, and is -1.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) has around 1046 employees, a market worth around $15.17B and $1.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.13 and Fwd P/E is 30.12. Profit margin for the company is 25.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.41% and -32.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 23.90% this year

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 205.72M, and float is at 110.93M with Short Float at 3.24%.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peterson Justin, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Peterson Justin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $62.43 per share for a total of $1.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63201.0 shares.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Zucker Scott (Chief Administrative Officer) sold a total of 2,306 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $63.69 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42310.0 shares of the TW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, BERNS STEVEN (Director) disposed off 3,503 shares at an average price of $66.89 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 1,125 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW).