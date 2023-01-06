Which institution holds the most shares in Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU)

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) is 13.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $1.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AYTU stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is 6.05% and 11.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing 7.28% at the moment leaves the stock -50.13% off its SMA200. AYTU registered -85.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.35%.

The stock witnessed a -0.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.86%, and is 14.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.68% over the week and 9.23% over the month.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) has around 164 employees, a market worth around $13.20M and $102.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -83.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.14% and -86.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-173.10%).

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) Analyst Forecasts

Aytu BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.70% this year

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.43M, and float is at 59.14M with Short Float at 4.79%.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Disbrow Joshua R., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Disbrow Joshua R. bought 112,371 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $0.22 per share for a total of $25047.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.23 million shares.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that PYSZCZYMUKA GREG (Chief Commercial Officer) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $0.24 per share for $24480.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the AYTU stock.