Which institution holds the most shares in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) is -10.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.63 and a high of $105.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHK stock was last observed hovering at around $89.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.39%.

Currently trading at $84.89, the stock is -11.16% and -13.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing -4.92% at the moment leaves the stock -6.60% off its SMA200. CHK registered 37.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.05%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.97%, and is -9.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $11.40B and $10.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.16 and Fwd P/E is 4.19. Profit margin for the company is 26.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.90% and -19.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (80.20%).

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 105.40% this year

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.97M, and float is at 127.75M with Short Float at 7.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wichterich Michael, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Wichterich Michael bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $85.65 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25318.0 shares.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that Wichterich Michael (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $81.50 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23318.0 shares of the CHK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR (President and CEO) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $82.04 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 35,891 shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK).