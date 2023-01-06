Which institution holds the most shares in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) is 25.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.21 and a high of $24.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FULC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.89% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -14.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.14, the stock is 44.47% and 44.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.42 million and changing 10.39% at the moment leaves the stock 9.25% off its SMA200. FULC registered -46.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.71%.

The stock witnessed a 39.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.11%, and is 38.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.38% over the week and 11.14% over the month.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) has around 104 employees, a market worth around $473.18M and $10.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 184.74% and -63.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.30%).

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.10% this year

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.05M, and float is at 48.94M with Short Float at 6.05%.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 4,089 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $5.99 per share for a total of $24510.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9.51 million shares.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 98,787 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $5.90 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.5 million shares of the FULC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 1,341,420 shares at an average price of $5.42 for $7.27 million. The insider now directly holds 9,403,049 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC).

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -8.93% lower over the past 12 months. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -51.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.