Which institution holds the most shares in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is 1.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $180.07 and a high of $355.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ISRG stock was last observed hovering at around $270.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.38% off its average median price target of $291.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.35% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -24.94% lower than the price target low of $215.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $268.62, the stock is 0.33% and 3.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 14.79% off its SMA200. ISRG registered -24.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.70%.

The stock witnessed a -0.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.39%, and is 2.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has around 9793 employees, a market worth around $95.80B and $6.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 71.14 and Fwd P/E is 49.20. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.18% and -24.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.60% this year

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 355.30M, and float is at 351.65M with Short Float at 1.28%.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Amal M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Johnson Amal M sold 6,375 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $239.36 per share for a total of $1.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11224.0 shares.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Curet Myriam (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $250.06 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 217.0 shares of the ISRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 21, GUTHART GARY S (President & CEO) disposed off 44,203 shares at an average price of $210.84 for $9.32 million. The insider now directly holds 23,297 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG).

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medtronic plc (MDT) that is trading -24.78% down over the past 12 months and Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is -10.06% lower over the same period. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is -0.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.