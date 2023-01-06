Which institution holds the most shares in Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT)

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) is 72.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.66 and a high of $9.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VYNT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.69% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 75.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.21, the stock is 41.03% and -7.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.47 million and changing 57.18% at the moment leaves the stock -64.11% off its SMA200. VYNT registered -82.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.19.

The stock witnessed a -4.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.55%, and is 76.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.27% over the week and 12.64% over the month.

Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) has around 34 employees, a market worth around $7.07M and $1.08M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.28. Distance from 52-week low is 83.17% and -87.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.30%).

Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 74.10% this year

Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.91M, and float is at 4.44M with Short Float at 0.40%.

Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harris Geoffrey E., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Harris Geoffrey E. sold 765 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $1.33 per share for a total of $1021.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14019.0 shares.