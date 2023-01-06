Which Institutions Own Shares In BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)?

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) is 0.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.98 and a high of $16.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.0% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 52.0% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.68, the stock is -8.72% and -16.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock -19.03% off its SMA200. BBIO registered -52.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.00%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.04%, and is 13.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.80% over the week and 8.14% over the month.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) has around 576 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $88.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 54.22% and -52.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.10%).

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.94M, and float is at 107.05M with Short Float at 17.94%.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kumar Neil, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Kumar Neil sold 34,640 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $9.40 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.81 million shares.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that STEPHENSON BRIAN C (Secretary, Treasurer & CFO) sold a total of 19,678 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $9.40 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the BBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Ellis Andrea (Director) acquired 12,000 shares at an average price of $8.39 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 12,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO).