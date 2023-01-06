Which Institutions Own Shares In Coherent Corp. (COHR)?

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ: COHR) is 0.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.90 and a high of $75.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COHR stock was last observed hovering at around $35.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7%.

Currently trading at $35.26, the stock is 1.41% and 0.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -27.72% off its SMA200. COHR registered -52.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.63%.

The stock witnessed a -4.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.15%, and is 9.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) has around 23658 employees, a market worth around $4.82B and $3.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 89.72 and Fwd P/E is 7.59. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.93% and -53.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Analyst Forecasts

Coherent Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.00% this year

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.69M, and float is at 136.45M with Short Float at 4.73%.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Coherent Corp. (COHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KRAMER FRANCIS J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KRAMER FRANCIS J sold 2,936 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Coherent Corp. (COHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -9.52% down over the past 12 months and LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) that is -51.22% lower over the same period. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is -40.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.