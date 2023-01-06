Which Institutions Own Shares In KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE)?

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) is 0.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.78 and a high of $26.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KNBE stock was last observed hovering at around $24.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $24.80, the stock is 0.21% and 0.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 18.60% off its SMA200. KNBE registered 10.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $153.28.

The stock witnessed a 0.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.41%, and is 0.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.11% over the week and 0.19% over the month.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) has around 1366 employees, a market worth around $4.40B and $310.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 285.06 and Fwd P/E is 91.85. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.97% and -4.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) Analyst Forecasts

KnowBe4 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -592.30% this year

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.86M, and float is at 66.40M with Short Float at 6.17%.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KLAUSMEYER KEVIN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KLAUSMEYER KEVIN sold 13,068 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $24.66 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11812.0 shares.

KnowBe4 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that KLAUSMEYER KEVIN (Director) sold a total of 13,068 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $24.63 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11812.0 shares of the KNBE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 25, Venkataraman Shrikrishna (Director) disposed off 88,299 shares at an average price of $24.55 for $2.17 million. The insider now directly holds 377,187 shares of KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE).

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is trading -17.27% down over the past 12 months and Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) that is -20.53% lower over the same period. Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) is -71.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.