Which Institutions Own Shares In LendingClub Corporation (LC)?

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is -3.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.24 and a high of $26.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $8.52, the stock is -4.78% and -13.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -33.08% off its SMA200. LC registered -65.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.31%.

The stock witnessed a -13.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.88%, and is 2.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) has around 1384 employees, a market worth around $877.05M and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.07 and Fwd P/E is 5.99. Profit margin for the company is 24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.40% and -68.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

LendingClub Corporation (LC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 107.60% this year

LendingClub Corporation (LC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.22M, and float is at 101.99M with Short Float at 4.68%.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at LendingClub Corporation (LC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 70 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Momen Ronnie, the company’s Bank-Chief of Consumer Banking. SEC filings show that Momen Ronnie sold 28,607 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $10.08 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

LendingClub Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Stack Fergal (SVP, Corporate Controller) sold a total of 6,240 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $10.09 per share for $62960.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the LC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, PACE BRANDON (Chief Administrative Officer) disposed off 21,342 shares at an average price of $10.08 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 153,078 shares of LendingClub Corporation (LC).