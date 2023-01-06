Which Institutions Own Shares In The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)?

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) is 7.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.05 and a high of $44.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAKE stock was last observed hovering at around $33.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.12% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -30.58% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.95, the stock is 5.05% and 0.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 4.13% off its SMA200. CAKE registered -15.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.99%.

The stock witnessed a 6.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.37%, and is 7.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) has around 45800 employees, a market worth around $1.75B and $3.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.82 and Fwd P/E is 11.54. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.33% and -23.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.10% this year

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.65M, and float is at 47.74M with Short Float at 18.63%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ames Edie A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ames Edie A bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $32.25 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12500.0 shares.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $34.51 per share for $17255.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15101.0 shares of the CAKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L (Director) acquired 400 shares at an average price of $40.69 for $16276.0. The insider now directly holds 5,716 shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE).

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading -17.19% down over the past 12 months and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) that is 28.64% higher over the same period. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is -10.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.