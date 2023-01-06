Who are the Institutional Holders in Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)?

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) is 25.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $20.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is 44.80% and 29.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing 22.33% at the moment leaves the stock -82.14% off its SMA200. AGRX registered -98.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.70%.

The stock witnessed a 39.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.54%, and is 48.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.77% over the week and 12.04% over the month.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $10.17M and $8.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 62.80% and -98.63% from its 52-week high.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.00% this year

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.00M, and float is at 36.81M with Short Float at 1.86%.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ALTOMARI ALFRED, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that ALTOMARI ALFRED bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $0.45 per share for a total of $22500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64343.0 shares.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) that is trading -74.18% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 4.51% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -8.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.