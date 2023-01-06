Who are the Institutional Holders in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)?

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) is 137.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $28.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELOX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.42% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.4% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 96.4% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.32, the stock is 72.38% and 2.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing 48.97% at the moment leaves the stock -59.09% off its SMA200. ELOX registered -84.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.06%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 26.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.47%, and is 142.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 45.91% over the week and 19.30% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 154.73% and -84.79% from its 52-week high.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.70% this year

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.17M, and float is at 1.90M with Short Float at 1.03%.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading -65.84% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 4.51% higher over the same period. Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is -11.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.