Who are the Institutional Holders in Independence Holdings Corp. (ACQR)?

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: ACQR) is 0.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.67 and a high of $10.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACQR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $10.11, the stock is 0.45% and 0.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.92 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 2.45% off its SMA200. ACQR registered 3.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.37%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.02%, and is 0.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.25% over the week and 0.37% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 32.82. Distance from 52-week low is 4.55% and -6.61% from its 52-week high.

Independence Holdings Corp. (ACQR) Analyst Forecasts

Independence Holdings Corp. (ACQR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.99M, and float is at 49.59M with Short Float at 0.05%.