Who are the Institutional Holders in Jabil Inc. (JBL)?

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) is -4.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.80 and a high of $73.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JBL stock was last observed hovering at around $66.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56% off its average median price target of $82.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.87% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 10.84% higher than the price target low of $73.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.44, the stock is -5.95% and -3.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 7.57% off its SMA200. JBL registered -8.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.87%.

The stock witnessed a -7.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.99%, and is -2.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) has around 250000 employees, a market worth around $8.84B and $34.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.48 and Fwd P/E is 7.29. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.10% and -11.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Analyst Forecasts

Jabil Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.70% this year

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.00M, and float is at 130.62M with Short Float at 2.08%.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Insider Activity

A total of 105 insider transactions have happened at Jabil Inc. (JBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Creadon Gerald, the company’s EVP, Operations. SEC filings show that Creadon Gerald sold 14,297 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $70.75 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60965.0 shares.

Jabil Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Wilson Kenneth S (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $72.92 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the JBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Wilson Kenneth S (Executive Vice President) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $71.67 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 347,776 shares of Jabil Inc. (JBL).

Jabil Inc. (JBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading -60.41% down over the past 12 months and Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is -4.24% lower over the same period. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is 15.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.