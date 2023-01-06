Who are the Institutional Holders in Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)?

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) is 69.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $1.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORTX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 37.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.63, the stock is 51.49% and 44.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.25 million and changing 22.33% at the moment leaves the stock 18.49% off its SMA200. ORTX registered -55.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.24.

The stock witnessed a 40.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.33%, and is 72.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.99% over the week and 7.80% over the month.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) has around 259 employees, a market worth around $78.79M and $16.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 74.95% and -56.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.20%).

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orchard Therapeutics plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.70% this year

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.13M, and float is at 81.79M with Short Float at 0.68%.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by THOMAS FRANK E, the company’s. SEC filings show that THOMAS FRANK E bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $0.75 per share for a total of $7474.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52081.0 shares.

Orchard Therapeutics plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Gaspar Bobby (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $0.74 per share for $11085.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the ORTX stock.