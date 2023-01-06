Who are the Institutional Holders in Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN)?

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN) is 1.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.18 and a high of $17.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $7.82, the stock is 1.36% and -5.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -2.62% at the moment leaves the stock -27.65% off its SMA200. TCN registered -47.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.23%.

The stock witnessed a -6.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.64%, and is 4.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) has around 968 employees, a market worth around $2.91B and $1.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.96 and Fwd P/E is 17.00. Distance from 52-week low is 8.84% and -54.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 312.70% this year

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 274.71M, and float is at 266.06M with Short Float at -.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times.