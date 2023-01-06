Who are the Institutional Holders in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH)?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) is -1.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.39 and a high of $135.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZBH stock was last observed hovering at around $128.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.38% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.05% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -26.08% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $126.08, the stock is -0.19% and 6.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock 9.31% off its SMA200. ZBH registered -0.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.88%.

The stock witnessed a 3.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.08%, and is 0.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) has around 19500 employees, a market worth around $26.53B and $7.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 78.46 and Fwd P/E is 18.13. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.59% and -6.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is a “Hold”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 395.20% this year

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.80M, and float is at 209.70M with Short Float at 1.44%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Phipps Chad F, the company’s Sr. VP/Gen Counsel/Secretary. SEC filings show that Phipps Chad F sold 11,522 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $128.63 per share for a total of $1.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41880.0 shares.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 05 that VAN ZUILEN WILFRED (Pres, Europe, M. East & Africa) sold a total of 531 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 05 and was made at $105.22 per share for $55870.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2240.0 shares of the ZBH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Phipps Chad F (Sr. VP/Gen Counsel/Secretary) disposed off 35,149 shares at an average price of $121.97 for $4.29 million. The insider now directly holds 41,539 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH).

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 4.51% up over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -24.78% lower over the same period. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is -10.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.