Who is the Top Investor In Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)?

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is 1.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $112.52 and a high of $160.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The A stock was last observed hovering at around $151.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $164.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.52% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -1.41% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $152.11, the stock is 0.55% and 3.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 15.39% off its SMA200. A registered 0.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.52%.

The stock witnessed a -0.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.68%, and is 2.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has around 18100 employees, a market worth around $45.47B and $6.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.36 and Fwd P/E is 24.21. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.18% and -5.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Analyst Forecasts

Agilent Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.10% this year

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 296.00M, and float is at 294.19M with Short Float at 1.05%.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Insider Activity

A total of 94 insider transactions have happened at Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 69 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ancher-Jensen Henrik, the company’s Sr Vice President. SEC filings show that Ancher-Jensen Henrik sold 29,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $155.78 per share for a total of $4.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70793.0 shares.

Agilent Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that MCDONNELL PADRAIG (Sr. Vice President) sold a total of 672 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $160.00 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15529.0 shares of the A stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Grau Dominique (Senior Vice President) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $159.20 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 92,379 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A).

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -56.57% down over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is -9.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.