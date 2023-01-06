Who is the Top Investor In Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR)?

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) is 1.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.09 and a high of $12.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAUR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $9.76, the stock is -0.27% and -8.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -5.30% off its SMA200. LAUR registered -6.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.56%.

The stock witnessed a -3.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.35%, and is 0.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.79 and Fwd P/E is 9.34. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.31% and -23.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.70%).

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Analyst Forecasts

Laureate Education Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.30% this year

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.65M, and float is at 139.04M with Short Float at 1.76%.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KKR 2006 Fund (Overseas), Limi, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that KKR 2006 Fund (Overseas), Limi sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $9.41 per share for a total of $309.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Laureate Education Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that KKR Group Partnership L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 32,842,183 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $9.41 per share for $309.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the LAUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, COHEN STEVEN A/SAC CAPITAL MGM (Director-by-Deputization) disposed off 163,122 shares at an average price of $10.60 for $1.73 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR).

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) that is trading 93.77% up over the past 12 months and TAL Education Group (TAL) that is 131.74% higher over the same period. Chegg Inc. (CHGG) is -10.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.