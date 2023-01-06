Who is the Top Investor In VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)?

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) is 5.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $2.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VBIV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is -8.70% and -25.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -10.02% at the moment leaves the stock -54.31% off its SMA200. VBIV registered -82.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.13%.

The stock witnessed a -15.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.84%, and is 9.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.62% over the week and 10.27% over the month.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) has around 149 employees, a market worth around $105.32M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 14.50% and -82.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.50%).

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.20% this year

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.26M, and float is at 204.57M with Short Float at 5.89%.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -70.03% down over the past 12 months.