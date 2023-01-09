Analysts suggest Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) could spike 68.0% in a year

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is -4.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.81 and a high of $9.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SWN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.0% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 6.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.60, the stock is -6.17% and -13.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.85 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -20.30% off its SMA200. SWN registered 25.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.05%.

The stock witnessed a -6.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.42%, and is -4.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.23% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has around 938 employees, a market worth around $6.04B and $14.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.08 and Fwd P/E is 2.94. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.98% and -43.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.00%).

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.40% this year.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.11B, and float is at 1.10B with Short Float at 4.54%.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 77.78% up over the past 12 months and Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) that is 54.56% higher over the same period.