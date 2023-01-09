Are we looking at the next big move in Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)?

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) is -1.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.51 and a high of $51.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAXR stock was last observed hovering at around $50.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $46.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.75% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -240.07% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.01, the stock is 21.74% and 63.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 79.31% off its SMA200. MAXR registered 71.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 94.40%.

The stock witnessed a 112.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 141.87%, and is -1.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.70% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $3.80B and $1.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 170.03 and Fwd P/E is 31.55. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 191.32% and -1.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maxar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 182.90% this year.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.30M, and float is at 72.21M with Short Float at 5.80%.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Andora Elizabeth,the company’sSVP and CHRO. SEC filings show that Andora Elizabeth sold 4,860 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $30.24 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42367.0 shares.