Are we looking at the next big move in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS)?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is 4.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.16 and a high of $160.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWKS stock was last observed hovering at around $92.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.02%.

Currently trading at $95.44, the stock is 3.48% and 4.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 3.27% at the moment leaves the stock -5.78% off its SMA200. SWKS registered -39.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.48%.

The stock witnessed a 3.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.06%, and is 4.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has around 11150 employees, a market worth around $14.80B and $5.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.24 and Fwd P/E is 8.60. Profit margin for the company is 23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.32% and -40.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.00% this year.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 159.70M, and float is at 159.58M with Short Float at 2.18%.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TERRY ROBERT JOHN,the company’sSVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that TERRY ROBERT JOHN sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $100.60 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11187.0 shares.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that Durham Karilee A (SVP, Human Resources) sold a total of 5,858 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $112.26 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10130.0 shares of the SWKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, GRIFFIN LIAM (Chairman, CEO and President) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $140.00 for $1.4 million. The insider now directly holds 52,711 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS).

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is trading -8.49% down over the past 12 months and QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is -38.16% lower over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is -4.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.