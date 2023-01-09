BRKR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Now

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) is -1.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.42 and a high of $76.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRKR stock was last observed hovering at around $71.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.68% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.82% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -20.34% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.39, the stock is 0.87% and 1.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -5.18% at the moment leaves the stock 8.97% off its SMA200. BRKR registered -11.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.84%.

The stock witnessed a 1.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.81%, and is -2.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.40% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) has around 7765 employees, a market worth around $10.45B and $2.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.91 and Fwd P/E is 26.84. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.18% and -12.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bruker Corporation (BRKR) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bruker Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.60% this year.

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.80M, and float is at 98.87M with Short Float at 2.50%.

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Bruker Corporation (BRKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PACKER RICHARD A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PACKER RICHARD A sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $66.18 per share for a total of $1.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59907.0 shares.

Bruker Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Kastner Marc A (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $70.75 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8051.0 shares of the BRKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, LAUKIEN FRANK H (PRESIDENT & CEO) acquired 1,710 shares at an average price of $57.64 for $98559.0. The insider now directly holds 38,476,233 shares of Bruker Corporation (BRKR).

Bruker Corporation (BRKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -13.50% down over the past 12 months and Illumina Inc. (ILMN) that is -45.13% lower over the same period. PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is -26.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.