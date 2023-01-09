Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) is 1.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.21 and a high of $26.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EDIT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.0% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -28.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.00, the stock is -3.25% and -14.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -33.29% off its SMA200. EDIT registered -63.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.00%.

The stock witnessed a -6.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.41%, and is 0.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.02% over the week and 6.54% over the month.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) has around 264 employees, a market worth around $615.42M and $25.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.67% and -66.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.90%).

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Editas Medicine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.90% this year.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.74M, and float is at 68.43M with Short Float at 30.94%.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eaton Bruce,the company’sEVP, CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER. SEC filings show that Eaton Bruce sold 102 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $10.23 per share for a total of $1043.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64636.0 shares.

Editas Medicine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that ROBERTSON MICHELLE (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 193 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $10.23 per share for $1974.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82282.0 shares of the EDIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Eaton Bruce (EVP, CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) disposed off 289 shares at an average price of $11.02 for $3185.0. The insider now directly holds 64,738 shares of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT).

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) that is trading -89.46% down over the past 12 months.