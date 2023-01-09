EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) is 45.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.32 and a high of $18.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EH stock was last observed hovering at around $11.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99%.

Currently trading at $12.45, the stock is 54.73% and 110.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing 8.64% at the moment leaves the stock 67.33% off its SMA200. EH registered -18.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 36.66%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 74.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 195.72%, and is 47.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.54% over the week and 20.86% over the month.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has around 326 employees, a market worth around $657.24M and $5.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 274.91% and -33.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.40%).

EHang Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -247.50% this year.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.37M, and float is at 36.94M with Short Float at 22.59%.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Boeing Company (BA) that is trading -0.03% down over the past 12 months and AAR Corp. (AIR) that is 11.98% higher over the same period. Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is -36.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.