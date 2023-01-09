HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is 14.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $4.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HYRE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.33% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 84.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.48, the stock is 8.86% and -16.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -3.47% at the moment leaves the stock -52.02% off its SMA200. HYRE registered -88.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.98%.

The stock witnessed a -14.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.76%, and is 24.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.68% over the week and 14.46% over the month.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $15.20M and $39.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.29% and -88.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-464.00%).

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HyreCar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.10% this year.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.41M, and float is at 27.82M with Short Float at 3.90%.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Allan Brian,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that Allan Brian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $1.18 per share for a total of $11809.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

HyreCar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that De Bock Serge (CFO) sold a total of 29,025 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $1.16 per share for $33669.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the HYRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, Arctis Global LLC (10% Owner) acquired 1,157,943 shares at an average price of $0.86 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 3,920,849 shares of HyreCar Inc. (HYRE).