Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) up 2.18% since start of the year

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) is 2.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.68 and a high of $7.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMMX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 53.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.34, the stock is 21.24% and 64.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing -8.24% at the moment leaves the stock 26.56% off its SMA200. IMMX registered -65.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.69%.

The stock witnessed a 116.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.57%, and is 1.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.39% over the week and 19.72% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 244.12% and -69.21% from its 52-week high.

.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.93M, and float is at 5.23M with Short Float at 1.79%.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rachman Ilya M,the company’sCEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Rachman Ilya M bought 5,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $5225.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.91 million shares.

Immix Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Morris Gabriel S (CFO) bought a total of 5,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $0.94 per share for $4888.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81316.0 shares of the IMMX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 14, Senn Sean (10% Owner) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $2.75 for $550.0. The insider now directly holds 899,800 shares of Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX).