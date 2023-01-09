Is Viatris Inc. (VTRS) a good stock to buy now?

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is 8.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.42 and a high of $15.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VTRS stock was last observed hovering at around $11.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $12.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.38% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -21.0% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.10, the stock is 9.01% and 11.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.88 million and changing 2.20% at the moment leaves the stock 15.75% off its SMA200. VTRS registered -16.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.91%.

The stock witnessed a 10.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.35%, and is 8.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $14.36B and $16.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.33 and Fwd P/E is 3.74. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.71% and -22.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viatris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.80% this year.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.21B, and float is at 1.21B with Short Float at 1.56%.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Viatris Inc. (VTRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ni Xiangyang (Sean),the company’sPresident, Greater China. SEC filings show that Ni Xiangyang (Sean) sold 12,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $10.95 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29165.0 shares.

Viatris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that van der Meer Mohr Pauline (Director) sold a total of 9,440 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $10.58 per share for $99912.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20543.0 shares of the VTRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Taddese Menassie () disposed off 8,813 shares at an average price of $12.07 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Viatris Inc. (VTRS).

Viatris Inc. (VTRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Catalent Inc. (CTLT) that is trading -58.94% down over the past 12 months. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is 26.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.