Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is 11.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $6.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KGC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $4.57, the stock is 8.42% and 11.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.8 million and changing 2.93% at the moment leaves the stock 10.71% off its SMA200. KGC registered -18.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.42%.

The stock witnessed a 10.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.18%, and is 10.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has around 8970 employees, a market worth around $5.57B and $3.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.52 and Fwd P/E is 16.68. Profit margin for the company is -15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.33% and -27.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Kinross Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.10% this year.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.30B, and float is at 1.25B with Short Float at 3.23%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 16.58% up over the past 12 months.