NovoCure Limited (NVCR) up 48.66% since start of the year

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) is 48.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.39 and a high of $120.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVCR stock was last observed hovering at around $118.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.77% off its average median price target of $99.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.48% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -159.62% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $109.04, the stock is 42.59% and 44.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.0 million and changing -8.22% at the moment leaves the stock 42.36% off its SMA200. NVCR registered 50.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 46.52%.

The stock witnessed a 48.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.73%, and is 52.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.55% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) has around 1167 employees, a market worth around $12.47B and $542.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.37% and -9.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.20%).

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NovoCure Limited (NVCR) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NovoCure Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -819.30% this year.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.89M, and float is at 103.79M with Short Float at 7.48%.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at NovoCure Limited (NVCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leonard Frank X,the company’sPresident, CNS Cancers US. SEC filings show that Leonard Frank X sold 6,754 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 13 at a price of $76.01 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43626.0 shares.

NovoCure Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 06 that Leonard Frank X (President, CNS Cancers US) sold a total of 6,754 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 06 and was made at $84.37 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50380.0 shares of the NVCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 29, Leonard Frank X (President, CNS Cancers US) disposed off 6,754 shares at an average price of $77.35 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 57,134 shares of NovoCure Limited (NVCR).

NovoCure Limited (NVCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -20.93% down over the past 12 months.