Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -0.86% Change This Year

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) is -0.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $13.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPEN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is -6.28% and -31.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.84 million and changing 5.50% at the moment leaves the stock -75.18% off its SMA200. OPEN registered -90.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.32%.

The stock witnessed a -18.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.54%, and is 1.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.79% over the week and 12.86% over the month.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has around 2816 employees, a market worth around $691.30M and $16.53B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.41% and -91.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.10%).

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -138.80% this year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 629.53M, and float is at 537.71M with Short Float at 15.03%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schwartz Christina. SEC filings show that Schwartz Christina sold 6,296 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $1.18 per share for a total of $7429.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.83 million shares.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Morillo Daniel (Chief Investment Officer) sold a total of 25,647 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $1.11 per share for $28586.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.56 million shares of the OPEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Morillo Daniel (Chief Investment Officer) disposed off 77,827 shares at an average price of $1.22 for $94747.0. The insider now directly holds 1,583,202 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN).