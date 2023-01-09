Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 8.41% Change This Year

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is 8.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.49 and a high of $32.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLUG stock was last observed hovering at around $12.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.81% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -3.15% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.41, the stock is 2.37% and -8.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.58 million and changing 5.92% at the moment leaves the stock -33.34% off its SMA200. PLUG registered -48.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.17%.

The stock witnessed a -2.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.42%, and is 9.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.74% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has around 2449 employees, a market worth around $7.38B and $642.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.71% and -58.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.10%).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.00% this year.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 578.04M, and float is at 523.56M with Short Float at 15.80%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 10 times.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 1.95% up over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is -6.27% lower over the same period. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is -57.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.