Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) is 22.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $1.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSTV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.57% off the consensus price target high of $5.25 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 80.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.39, the stock is 15.81% and -1.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 15.96% at the moment leaves the stock -32.60% off its SMA200. PSTV registered -69.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.57%.

The stock witnessed a 2.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.81%, and is 17.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.53% over the week and 11.64% over the month.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $11.20M and $0.07M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.79% and -74.81% from its 52-week high.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.40% this year.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.60M, and float is at 33.47M with Short Float at 1.26%.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lenk Robert P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lenk Robert P sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $0.31 per share for a total of $472.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8500.0 shares.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that HEDRICK MARC H (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $0.65 per share for $3240.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33580.0 shares of the PSTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Clowes Howard (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $0.57 for $8589.0. The insider now directly holds 18,000 shares of Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV).