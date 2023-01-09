Positives for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) as stock gains in recent trading

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is 1.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.13 and a high of $289.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVDA stock was last observed hovering at around $142.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.94% off its average median price target of $199.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.28% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 44 analysts, but current levels are -35.08% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $148.59, the stock is -6.31% and -3.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 40.5 million and changing 4.16% at the moment leaves the stock -11.79% off its SMA200. NVDA registered -46.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.18%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.17%, and is 1.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.67% over the week and 4.51% over the month.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has around 22473 employees, a market worth around $350.92B and $28.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.20 and Fwd P/E is 34.49. Profit margin for the company is 20.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.42% and -48.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.20%).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is a “Overweight”. 44 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NVIDIA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 123.10% this year.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.48B, and float is at 2.36B with Short Float at 1.43%.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STEVENS MARK A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that STEVENS MARK A sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $165.09 per share for a total of $9.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.25 million shares.

NVIDIA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Dabiri John (Director) sold a total of 293 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $165.80 per share for $48579.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2417.0 shares of the NVDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Robertson Donald F Jr (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,494 shares at an average price of $167.89 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 56,617 shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is -8.49% lower over the past 12 months. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -38.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.