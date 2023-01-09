Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) is -3.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.00 and a high of $150.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPLK stock was last observed hovering at around $84.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.52% off its average median price target of $109.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.82% off the consensus price target high of $173.00 offered by 43 analysts, but current levels are 3.07% higher than the price target low of $86.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.36, the stock is -3.76% and 0.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -14.87% off its SMA200. SPLK registered -25.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.40%.

The stock witnessed a -1.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.82%, and is -3.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $13.90B and $3.30B in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.11. Profit margin for the company is -20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.25% and -44.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.70%).

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is a “Overweight”. 43 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Splunk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.80% this year.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.04M, and float is at 162.96M with Short Float at 5.09%.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Splunk Inc. (SPLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Morgan Scott,the company’sSVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec. SEC filings show that Morgan Scott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $88.13 per share for a total of $88130.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Splunk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Child Jason (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $87.04 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the SPLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Morgan Scott (SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $87.57 for $87570.0. The insider now directly holds 129,311 shares of Splunk Inc. (SPLK).

Splunk Inc. (SPLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading -21.00% down over the past 12 months and MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) that is -68.48% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 3.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.