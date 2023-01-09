These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) is 74.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $11.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TNXP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $0.68, the stock is 82.99% and 65.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.77 million and changing 13.58% at the moment leaves the stock -65.61% off its SMA200. TNXP registered -93.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4132 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9421.

The stock witnessed a 74.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.68%, and is 97.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.73% over the week and 15.44% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 135.29% and -94.10% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 53.60% this year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.54M, and float is at 57.50M with Short Float at 7.44%.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEDERMAN SETH,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that LEDERMAN SETH bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $1.71 per share for a total of $34200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24235.0 shares.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that LEDERMAN SETH (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $0.24 per share for $24500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the TNXP stock.