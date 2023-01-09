Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 50.9% Upside

Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) is 9.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.87 and a high of $30.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRIP stock was last observed hovering at around $19.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.9% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -15.53% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.64, the stock is 8.28% and -1.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -12.48% off its SMA200. TRIP registered -30.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.74%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.56%, and is 9.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $2.72B and $1.38B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.89. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.42% and -35.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.60%).

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tripadvisor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.20% this year.

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.00M, and float is at 102.61M with Short Float at 11.92%.

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gouvalaris Geoffrey,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Gouvalaris Geoffrey sold 4,274 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $23.28 per share for a total of $99516.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26551.0 shares.

Tripadvisor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that TEUNISSEN ERNST 02494 (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $27.50 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33523.0 shares of the TRIP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, MAFFEI GREGORY B (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $22.38 for $1.12 million. The insider now directly holds 92,448 shares of Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP).

Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -35.96% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -36.61% lower over the same period. Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is -45.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.