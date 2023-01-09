U.S. Bancorp (USB): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:USB Stock Is Going Next

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is 6.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.39 and a high of $63.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USB stock was last observed hovering at around $45.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.84% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -5.25% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.31, the stock is 6.54% and 6.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.2 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -0.81% off its SMA200. USB registered -20.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.47%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.73%, and is 6.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) has around 68796 employees, a market worth around $69.89B and $15.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.04 and Fwd P/E is 9.23. Profit margin for the company is 40.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.63% and -27.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

U.S. Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.80% this year.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.53B, and float is at 1.53B with Short Float at 0.68%.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Bancorp (USB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CECERE ANDREW,the company’sChairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that CECERE ANDREW sold 84,948 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $43.51 per share for a total of $3.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.96 million shares.

U.S. Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that DOLAN TERRANCE R (Vice Chair & CFO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $43.34 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the USB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Welsh Timothy A (Vice Chair) disposed off 19,000 shares at an average price of $43.91 for $0.83 million. The insider now directly holds 92,623 shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB).

U.S. Bancorp (USB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -27.07% down over the past 12 months and Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) that is 0.37% higher over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -18.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.