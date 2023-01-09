United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is 12.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.54 and a high of $53.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UAL stock was last observed hovering at around $41.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0%.

Currently trading at $42.24, the stock is 6.42% and 0.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.73 million and changing 2.42% at the moment leaves the stock 3.93% off its SMA200. UAL registered -7.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.82%.

The stock witnessed a -8.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.82%, and is 11.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has around 90800 employees, a market worth around $13.48B and $40.75B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.08. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.31% and -20.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.90% this year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 326.80M, and float is at 325.89M with Short Float at 4.69%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KENNEDY JAMES A C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KENNEDY JAMES A C bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $39.06 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19596.0 shares.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that KENNEDY JAMES A C (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $39.72 per share for $79440.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16596.0 shares of the UAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, SHAPIRO EDWARD (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $39.79 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 175,000 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL).

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -20.25% down over the past 12 months and Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is -10.55% lower over the same period. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is -24.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.