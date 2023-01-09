What should you know before buying stock in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) is 14.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.75 and a high of $10.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GGAL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54%.

Currently trading at $11.10, the stock is 28.09% and 37.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 5.11% at the moment leaves the stock 34.29% off its SMA200. GGAL registered 25.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.17%.

The stock witnessed a 45.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.86%, and is 15.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) has around 9275 employees, a market worth around $2.39B and $2.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.11 and Fwd P/E is 2.93. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.04% and 1.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.90% this year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.47M, and float is at 90.03M with Short Float at 2.72%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. (BLX) that is trading -3.65% down over the past 12 months and Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) that is 36.48% higher over the same period. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is -5.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.