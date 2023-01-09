What should you know before buying stock in Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) is 16.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.73 and a high of $56.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IRDM stock was last observed hovering at around $53.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.81% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.11% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -33.31% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.99, the stock is 17.44% and 17.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing 12.81% at the moment leaves the stock 37.39% off its SMA200. IRDM registered 56.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.41%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 20.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.36%, and is 16.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.51% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) has around 537 employees, a market worth around $6.68B and $683.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2068.62 and Fwd P/E is 346.76. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.06% and 7.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Iridium Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.40% this year.

Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.70M, and float is at 112.74M with Short Float at 3.48%.

Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DESCH MATTHEW J,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that DESCH MATTHEW J sold 9,208 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $59.96 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

Iridium Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Kapalka Timothy (CAO Iridium Satellite LLC) sold a total of 1,176 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $56.00 per share for $65856.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15504.0 shares of the IRDM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Kapalka Timothy (CAO Iridium Satellite LLC) disposed off 40 shares at an average price of $56.00 for $2240.0. The insider now directly holds 16,680 shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM).

Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gogo Inc. (GOGO) that is trading 21.33% up over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is -0.03% lower over the same period. Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) is 29.91% up on the 1-year trading charts.