What should you know before buying stock in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX) is -14.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.80 and a high of $53.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GBX stock was last observed hovering at around $34.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.25% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.02% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 18.11% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.66, the stock is -17.87% and -20.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -17.90% at the moment leaves the stock -19.66% off its SMA200. GBX registered -39.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.14%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -19.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.50%, and is -16.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.50% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $2.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.68 and Fwd P/E is 9.72. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.45% and -46.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/05/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.10% this year.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.60M, and float is at 31.96M with Short Float at 4.75%.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Swindells Charles J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Swindells Charles J sold 4,784 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $39.01 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36909.0 shares.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that FURMAN WILLIAM A (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $38.61 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the GBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, FURMAN WILLIAM A (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $39.20 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 283,018 shares of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX).

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) that is -13.24% lower over the past 12 months. FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) is -20.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.