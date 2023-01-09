Why Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) is 170.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $3.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLPH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $2.43, the stock is 161.25% and 136.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.17 million and changing 6.11% at the moment leaves the stock 91.48% off its SMA200. BLPH registered -24.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 104.20%.

The stock witnessed a 147.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 120.91%, and is 192.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.94% over the week and 21.24% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 262.69% and -30.57% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 41.10% this year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.55M, and float is at 9.21M with Short Float at 0.40%.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) that is trading 76.68% up over the past 12 months and Baxter International Inc. (BAX) that is -44.86% lower over the same period.