Why should you keep an eye on Athenex Inc. (ATNX)?

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) is 21.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $1.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATNX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is 12.09% and -0.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -4.47% at the moment leaves the stock -58.84% off its SMA200. ATNX registered -86.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.77%.

The stock witnessed a -2.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.25%, and is 19.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.03% over the week and 19.06% over the month.

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) has around 652 employees, a market worth around $29.55M and $119.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -72.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.77% and -87.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.20%).

Athenex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.60% this year.

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.47M, and float is at 126.14M with Short Float at 3.15%.

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Athenex Inc. (ATNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WU JINN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WU JINN bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $0.42 per share for a total of $4221.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Athenex Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that LAU JOHNSON YIU NAM (CEO and Chairman of the Board) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $0.45 per share for $9098.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.55 million shares of the ATNX stock.

Athenex Inc. (ATNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -54.86% lower over the past 12 months.