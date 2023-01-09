Why should you keep an eye on FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)?

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) is 23.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.81 and a high of $18.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $18.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.79%.

Currently trading at $19.79, the stock is 28.94% and 28.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing 9.94% at the moment leaves the stock 53.74% off its SMA200. FGEN registered 44.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.50%.

The stock witnessed a 25.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.78%, and is 26.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.02% over the week and 5.93% over the month.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) has around 566 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $122.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 153.39% and 5.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-127.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.10% this year.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.77M, and float is at 86.50M with Short Float at 7.93%.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wettig Thane,the company’sChief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Wettig Thane sold 734 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $15.80 per share for a total of $11597.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89163.0 shares.

FibroGen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Graham Juan (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,407 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $14.50 per share for $20402.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53703.0 shares of the FGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Graham Juan (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 781 shares at an average price of $14.90 for $11637.0. The insider now directly holds 55,110 shares of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN).

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) that is trading -57.74% down over the past 12 months. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is -45.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.