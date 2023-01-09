Will Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) is -10.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $7.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $1.52, the stock is -10.32% and -26.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.05 million and changing -3.18% at the moment leaves the stock -45.71% off its SMA200. DNA registered -78.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.94%.

The stock witnessed a -11.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.94%, and is -8.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.71% over the week and 8.36% over the month.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has around 641 employees, a market worth around $2.40B and $527.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4.83% and -79.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-119.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.90% this year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.63B, and float is at 573.64M with Short Float at 19.92%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Insider Activity

A total of 249 insider transactions have happened at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 227 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kelly Jason R,the company’s. SEC filings show that Kelly Jason R sold 244,521 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $1.54 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17.44 million shares.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Shetty Reshma P. () sold a total of 144,521 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $1.53 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.61 million shares of the DNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Shetty Reshma P. () disposed off 182,172 shares at an average price of $1.54 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 17,605,497 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA).